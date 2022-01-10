SLO Film Festival delayed until April

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival has been delayed due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The festival was originally set to take place from March 8-13. It is now set to take place from April 26-May 1.

According to the festival organizers, by delaying the film festival into the Spring, it will provide a safer and more enjoyable experience for those attending.

We were a little nervous with the Omicron variant, and also, being so close to cold and flu season, we felt, for the safety of our guests, to push it back. When there's a little better weather, we can do more events outside, and this variant has calmed down a bit, as well, and people feel more safe to attend the film festival,” said Skye McLennan, the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival Executive Director.

The SLO Film Festival was one of the very first film festivals to go online in 2020, at the start of the pandemic.