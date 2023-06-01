SLO Food Bank aiming to alleviate food insecurity with annual campaign

The SLO Food Bank helps feed over 31,000 people a month and donations make a huge impact. So this Friday, they’re kicking off Hunger Awareness Day — the food bank's marquee event when it comes to battling food insecurity in SLO County.

Food insecurity has been an issue for many people across the nation as grocery prices continue to rise.

Public assistance programs like Cal Fresh’s Emergency Allotment helped provide food for many families in California during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the program has now come to an end, due to a new federal law, many people are heavily relying on non-profits like the SLO Food Bank in their time of need.

“We’re seeing more and more people come seek our help," said Savannah Colevans, the marketing and communications manager at the SLO Food Bank. "In the last few months, just because of increased food prices and the squeeze that is happening from certain public assistance programs."

The SLO Food Bank’s goal is to raise $112,000 for its campaign.

They say many of the people who’ve received their assistance are paying it forward.

“We have people who have received our services who now give to us and even though they might not have a lot of money, they are trying to make a difference, and so that’s truly inspiring,” said Colevans.

SLO Food Bank will also be hosting the Good Fruit Hunger Awareness Day benefit concert at SLO Brew Rock.

All the ticket sales will directly support the food bank's campaign.

“Your donation goes so far to provide meals for your neighbors in need. We provided 3.2 million meals in 2022 alone," said Colevans. "And so you can help make that happen."

If you’re interested in helping someone who has been impacted by food insecurity, visit the SLO Food Bank website.