SLO Food Bank, County Behavioral Health give out self-care bags

The San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department and the SLO Food Bank are handing out care packages for anyone struggling with the mental health burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

Today at St. Joseph's Church in Nipomo, officials handed out the bags with hand sanitizer and information about local programs.

"With covid and people being separated from being outside being together and just the stigma with mental health, it's really important to raise that awareness," said Timothy Siler, Administrative Services Officer with the Behavioral Health Department. "(And) that its okay to use resources to seek help to know that there is information and resources available."

The care packages will be handed out three more times this month:

