SLO Food Bank gears up for Hunger Awareness Day

Friday, June 4 is Hunger Awareness Day in San Luis Obispo County.

The fundraiser supports the SLO Food Bank's hunger relief efforts.

"It's our biggest day of the year," explained Garret Olson, SLO Food Bank CEO. "It's vitally important to us because about three-fourths of our annual operating budget comes from local donors. Local donors leaning in and providing us support gives us the strength and stamina throughout the year. Hunger soared 54% during the pandemic and it has yet to come back down to what was already a tragic rate of 1-6 SLO County residents that are food insecure. We're hoping that our community will again lean in and support us."

The SLO Food Bank has a goal of raising $130,000 this year.

Olson says monetary donations go much further than donations of food because the food bank buys in bulk and can purchase roughly four times as much as you would be able to buy at a grocery store.

Donations can be made online by clicking here, or by visiting one of the following locations on Friday:

