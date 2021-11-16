SLO Food Bank in need of turkey donations

The San Luis Obispo County Food Bank is hosting it's annual Turkey Drive Tuesday.

The SLO Food Bank will be collecting donations from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at multiple locations across the county;

Vons in Atascadero

California Fresh Market in Pismo Beach

SLO Food Bank's Warehouse

Community members who want to support the turkey drive can also buy a Turkey Buck at participating stores. Each Turkey Buck provides seven holiday meals.

The Food Bank says the demand for turkeys is higher this year than in the past.

"We're regularly getting people from the community reaching out saying that they have their grandkids this year, they weren't anticipating this, they need a turkey, where can they go to and so we're going to be redirecting them to our many distribution and agency partners so that they can get that turkey to bring to a very bountiful thanksgiving meal this year," said SLO Food Bank's Partner Services Manager, Suzie Freeman.