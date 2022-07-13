SLO Food Bank releases final donation numbers from Hunger Awareness Day

The SLO Food Bank has released their final donation numbers from Hunger Awareness Day, which took place on June 3.

The food bank raised over $110,000, which is enough to provide 775,283 meals to Central Coast residents in need.

The total fell short of the goal of 910,000 meals, SLO Food Bank officials say the funds raised will still make a difference.

The SLO Food bank also recognized that they introduced CalFresh application assistance at all four sites across San Luis Obispo County. During hunger awareness day, 37 CalFresh applicants were processed.

Garret Olson, the SLO Food Bank CEO, said that people are still able to donate to the food bank.

“Tt’s definitely never too late to give to the SLO Food Bank, just go online to slofoodbank.org,” said Olson.

Olson also said that if anyone offers a large donation, a promised made during Hunger Awareness Day would be kept.

“When Dave Hovde was out here last time, we had an exciting opportunity that still exists. We have two one-gallon jugs of old salad dressing that is no longer a good for consumption, and if we have an angel donor… a group of friends or a business that wants to donate $10,000, Dave and I will live on air dump that salad dressing on top of our head you definitely want to see that go on Dave’s spiky hair,” said Olson