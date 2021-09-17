SLO Food Bank shows off colorful new delivery trucks

SLO Food Bank unveiled its new food truck design on Friday.

The redesign was a gift from Verdin Marketing's 2019 24-Hour Give event.

The colorful new trucks will soon be spotted all over San Luis Obispo County as they distribute food to the most vulnerable in the community.

"This is as much about having beautiful representation of the SLO Food Bank on the road as it is about sharing information about how people can get resources from the SLO Food Bank," said Garret Olson, SLO Food Bank CEO.

The food bank distributes about 4 million pounds of food a year to help residents struggling with hunger.

The SLO Food Bank says nearly half of the food they distribute is fresh produce which is harvested locally.