The SLO Food Bank raised more than $170,000 during this year's Hunger Awareness Day fundraiser on June 4.

Food Bank officials say that's enough to provide 1,190,000 meals.

Hunger Awareness Day is typically the food bank's biggest fundraising day of the year. This year, they surpassed their goal of raising $130,000.

Donations can still be made online at SLOFoodBank.org.