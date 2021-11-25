SLO Food Bank Turkey Trot returns in-person to Avila Beach

The SLO Food Bank's annual Turkey Trot returned to the Bob Jones Trail in Avila Beach this morning.

After a successful virtual event last year, dozens of people met at the Avila Beach Pier to make the two-mile walk along the Bob Jones trail.

All participants who registered received an event t-shirt and a pair of socks.

"(We're) thrilled to be here today to support SLO Food Bank," participant Sarra Gallagher said.

Those who registered for the Turkey Trot were encouraged to create fundraising teams or pages. Different prizes were offered for those who reached specific fundraising milestones, including a drawing for gift cards to Running Warehouse.

All proceeds from the event provide holiday meals to families, individuals, children and seniors throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Those who did not attend the traditional event were encouraged to complete a walk, run or hike on their own with family and/or close friends.