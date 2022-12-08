SLO Foodbank receives $25K donation from Bank of America

Just in time for the traditional surge in demand for food banks over the holidays, SLO Foodbank recently received a $25,000 donation from Bank of America to help address food insecurity in San Luis Obispo County.

This year, food banks note that rising food prices and supply chain issues are creating an additional burden for families – and food banks they rely on - this holiday season.

The most recent funds from Bank of America will enable SLO Foodbank to purchase more than $100,000 of food for local people in need.

The donation is the result of a unique campaign Bank of America created encouraging its own local bank employees to get a new coronavirus booster or flu shot this season, with money going to local hunger relief organizations for every shot an employee gets.