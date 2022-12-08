Watch Now
SLO Foodbank receives $25K donation from Bank of America

Bank of America
Just in time for the traditional surge in demand for food banks over the holidays, SLO Foodbank recently received a $25,000 donation from Bank of America to help address food insecurity in San Luis Obispo County.
Posted at 2:34 PM, Dec 08, 2022
This year, food banks note that rising food prices and supply chain issues are creating an additional burden for families – and food banks they rely on - this holiday season.

The most recent funds from Bank of America will enable SLO Foodbank to purchase more than $100,000 of food for local people in need.

The donation is the result of a unique campaign Bank of America created encouraging its own local bank employees to get a new coronavirus booster or flu shot this season, with money going to local hunger relief organizations for every shot an employee gets.

