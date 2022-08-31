SLO Gala Pride and Diversity Center to host Mpox vaccine clinic

The Gala Pride & Diversity Center and the San Luis Obispo County health department are partnering to host a Mpox vaccination clinic next week, the health department announced Wednesday.

The clinic will be open on Sept. 7 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at 1060 Palm Street in San Luis Obispo. There will be 150 doses available at the event.

The event is part of the community's effort to protect those who are currently at the highest risk of exposure.

Current eligibility criteria include SLO County residents age 18+ who:

• Identify as gay, bisexual, and other men or trans people who have sex with men, OR

• Identify as sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender identity, including those who engage in transactional or survival sex, OR

• Have had close contact with someone diagnosed with MPX

“We’re proud to partner with Public Health to help protect our community from MPX,” said Dusty Colyer-Worth, Gala Executive Director. “Right now in California, gay and bisexual men are most at risk from this virus. We want our LGBTQ+ community to know: there are steps you can take to protect yourself, and the vaccine is an important part of that. I hope everyone who wants to get vaccinated will come out to this event to get protected, get information, and enjoy some food and camaraderie. We will get through this outbreak together.

MPX often causes flu-like symptoms followed by a rash or sores, according to health officials. It spreads primarily through close, often skin-to-skin contact with people who have symptoms or, less commonly, with unwashed materials used by someone with symptoms.

One case of Mpox has been confirmed in SLO County.

Local health officials said they planned to open more vaccine clinics, including one in North County.

Click here for more information about Mpox in SLO County.

