SLO Greek Festival wraps up Sunday

The 2023 San Luis Obispo Greek Festival continued Sunday at the Madonna Expo Center.

The event started Saturday and opened back up at 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

It ends at 7:00 p.m.

The festival featured Greek food, dancing, and music.

We spoke with the chairman of the festival about his favorite part of the event.

“Definitely the food is the number one thing. The dancing is, you know, so you get to fill up and empty out at the same time and stay here for the whole day…It's a family event, so bring your friends and family and have some great food and drinks and enjoy the day with us with some Greek music and Greek dancing,” said Marios Pouyioukkas.

A portion of the money from the event will go to the Noor Foundation and the SLO Food Bank.