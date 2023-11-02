SLO gym involved in hidden camera investigation is now for sale

A San Luis Obispo gym that has been the subject of a hidden camera investigation is up for sale.

A sign that says “Gym for sale” is posted on the door of CCC Fitness, located at 81 Higuera St., Ste. 130. The 24-hour, women’s-only gym’s Instagram page says offers are currently being accepted.

Owner Cole Corrigan has been the subject of a hidden camera investigation after San Luis Obispo police say a client reported finding a camera in the gym’s changing room at the end of August.

In an interview with The Tribune, Corrigan admitted to placing a camera in the bathroom. He said he was trying to catch a suspected thief in the act.

Corrigan was arrested Sept. 13 after a search warrant was served at a home on the 2000 block of Bayview Avenue in Morro Bay.

The search turned up a ghost gun and drugs, according to San Luis Obispo police, who add that because Corrigan has a prior felony drug-related conviction, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Five misdemeanor and felony drug and gun-related charges were filed against Corrigan the following week. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police tell KSBY they are still analyzing electronic data related to the hidden camera investigation, adding that they anticipate at least one additional charge related to that investigation will be filed with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Corrigan is currently out of custody and due back in court Nov. 28 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

