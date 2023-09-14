SLO gym owner, under investigation for hidden camera, arrested on gun-related charges

The owner of a San Luis Obispo gym that is the subject of a hidden camera investigation, was arrested Wednesday on unrelated charges.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, Cole Charles Corrigan, 35, was arrested during the search of a home on the 2000 block of Bayview Ave. in Morro Bay. Police say the search turned up a ghost gun and drugs.

Because Corrigan has a prior felony drug-related conviction, police say he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

He was reportedly booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition, plus misdemeanor charges of possession of a ghost gun and possession of a controlled substance.

Corrigan owns CCC Fitness, a 24-hour women-only gym. In late August, a client reported finding a hidden camera in a restroom at the gym.

Police say the warrant for Wednesday's search was obtained as part of the hidden camera investigation; however, that investigation is still underway and police have not yet sent any recommended charges to the district attorney's office.

In 2007, Corrigan was also arrested on a charge of felony resisting arrest after authorities said he was found walking naked around Los Osos early in the morning. He reportedly became combative with deputies when they tried to take him into custody.