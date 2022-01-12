SLO gym to hold fundraiser for family of Santa Barbara Co. firefighter

Headstrong Fit in San Luis Obispo is holding a memorial BBQ fundraiser for the family of Joey De Anda, the Santa Barbara County firefighter/paramedic who died in a skiing accident over the weekend.
The event is scheduled to take place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.
It will include a special workout in Joey's memory followed by a BBQ and raffle.
BBQ tickets are $12 and raffle tickets are $10. The gym says all proceeds will go to De Anda's family.
Headstrong Fit is located at 1237 Archer Street.
For more information, click here.