SLO gym to hold fundraiser for family of Santa Barbara Co. firefighter

Santa Barbara County Fire
Joey De Anda
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jan 11, 2022
Headstrong Fit in San Luis Obispo is holding a memorial BBQ fundraiser for the family of Joey De Anda, the Santa Barbara County firefighter/paramedic who died in a skiing accident over the weekend.

The event is scheduled to take place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.

It will include a special workout in Joey's memory followed by a BBQ and raffle.

BBQ tickets are $12 and raffle tickets are $10. The gym says all proceeds will go to De Anda's family.

Headstrong Fit is located at 1237 Archer Street.

