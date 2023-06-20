SLO High band “Georgey” to continue making music in college

A group of three San Luis Obispo High School students formed a band the summer before they entered high school. Four years later, they are graduates and plan to make music into their college years.

Inspired by the likes of The 1975, U2, Avril Lavigne, and the Cranberries, the band, Georgey, consists of lead singer, Sophia Campbell, Holly Schmitt on the drums, and Zoey Nielson on the guitar. Their alternative indie style, mixed with twang, punk, and rock, has been heard at school open houses and local events. With high aspirations and in order to keep the band together while living in separate cities for college, the three will do what they were forced to do during the pandemic.

“We would all write songs in our own houses, and then we'd send each other little voice memos and be like, ‘Do you guys like this? Or should we do something with this?’” said Sophia. “Even if we all move away later in life, we can always be like, ‘Oh, we're still Georgey at heart.’ I'd love to be going back to a high school reunion in ten years and be like, ‘Oh, everybody knows me now because you've all seen me on screen, but that's to be determined.’”

Sophia says it would be a dream to go on tour if they could, but until that day comes, they will continue making music and pursue their college degrees. You can find Georgey's music on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

Sophia is attending UC Berkeley for Environmental Engineering, Zoey is heading to UC Santa Barbara for Computer Science, and Holly is attending Cuesta for Film.