SLO High girls water polo team to host free clinic for beginners on Sunday

Community members across the Central Coast are invited to get active at the San Luis Obispo High School (SLOHS) girls water polo team's free clinic on Sunday.

Organizers say the free event is open to girls from 4th to 8th grade.

The clinic will reportedly include free training and direction from players on the team, and is specifically geared toward beginners in the sport.

Team members told KSBY that the event is designed to help get more girls into water polo.

"Well, it's a pretty male-dominated sport, so we're hoping to get a little more equal, get some more, like, traction going," Sydney Melton, a player on the team, said. "It looks aggressive from the outside, [but] once you get into the flow, [it] is so fun and the girls are really great. It's a great sport."

The clinic will be held at the SLOHS swimming pool on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

Organizers say those who are interested can sign up ahead of time by scanning an online QR code.