SLO High School evacuated after bomb threat

San Luis Obispo High School was evacuated Friday afternoon due to a reported bomb threat.

San Luis Obispo police say they responded to the school after someone called police just after 1 p.m. saying a bomb would go off in five minutes in a bathroom toilet.

Police say an incident command post was set up at the adult school off Lizzie Street.

Police and detectives then divided up, searching different parts of the school with school administration.

A bomb-sniffing dog from the sheriff’s office was also on hand in case a suspicious package was discovered, but officials say nothing was found.

After consulting with the school’s principal and district superintendent, police say it was determined students could return to class.

The lock down lasted a little over an hour. San Luis Obispo City Fire crews also responded.

Police say they will be conducting a follow-up investigation to try to determine who made the initial call. They tell KSBY the number appears to be from out of the area.

