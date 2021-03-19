SLO home invasion robbery suspect arrested in Virginia

The man wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery in rural San Luis Obispo last month was arrested in Virginia, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials say Johnny Jesse Roman, Jr. was taken into custody Thursday by the Virginia Beach Police Department.

He is suspected of entering the home of an elderly woman who lives in the 1700 block of O'Connor Way, taking cash and stealing the victim's truck.

The truck was found abandoned at a gas station in San Jose a few days later.

Sheriff's officials say Roman is currently in custody in Virginia, pending extradition back to California where he is expected to face charges of robbery, false imprisonment, elder abuse, and vehicle theft.