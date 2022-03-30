SLO hospital celebrates National Doctors Day

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo held a luncheon on Tuesday to honor its healthcare team ahead of National Doctors Day on March 30.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, National Doctors Day was first observed in 1933 and was officially made a national day of celebration by President George H.W. Bush in 1991.

"I think celebrating Doctors Day has a special significance for us in the medical field because physicians, although they are historically well paid and admired, we really do a lot of work in the trenches that is difficult, time consuming and full of emotion, and I think it is nice to get that validated each year," said Dr. Steve Van Scoy, Medical Director of the NICU at Sierra Vista.

March 30 was specifically chosen for National Doctors Day because it marks the anniversary of the first use of ether anesthesia by Dr. Crawford W. Long.