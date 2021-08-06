SLO hosting three free family-friendly movie showings in August

The City of San Luis Obispo is showing three free movies at the Jack House Gardens in downtown SLO in August.

The movie experience had typically been held on the first three Saturdays in August but was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All COVID-19 health guidelines will be followed,” said David Setterlund, City Parks and Recreation Supervisor. “However, since the event is outside and does not meet the mega event category, cloth face coverings are encouraged but not required, along with all other self-managed safety precautions.”

The first movie is Minions and will be shown this Saturday. Next Saturday, Disney’s Aladdin will be the feature film and the Saturday after that it will be Disney’s The Lion King.

“We invite the community to enjoy the movies on the lawn. Bring a blanket and some snacks for a fun community movie experience,” said Setterlund.

All movies start at 8 p.m.

