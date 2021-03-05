SLO ice cream shop closes

A San Luis Obispo ice cream shop has closed.

Rolld Ice Cream Company co-owner Xavi Fajardo says the closure was not a direct result of the pandemic.

He says business the last year was good, as it seemed more people had time to go out, but ultimately, Fajardo says they decided the store at 785 Marsh St. was requiring too much time for the money being brought in every month.

Rolld used a unique way of preparing ice cream that originated in Thailand and went viral online.

The store first opened in 2018 and Fajardo says their three-year lease was up last month.

