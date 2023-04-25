SLO International Film Festival kicks off Tuesday

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is back. The 29th annual event starts Tuesday, April 25 and runs through Sunday, April 30.

The six-day event will feature over 100 independent film screenings and other events, such as live music, workshops, and panel discussions, across different venues in San Luis Obispo. Films will be screened at the Fremont Theater, the Palm Theater, Downtown Center Cinemas and Sunset Drive-In.

The first film screening is titled Blackberry at the Fremont Theater at 7 p.m. A pre-film opening night reception is being held at Luna Red. A full schedule of the SLO Film Fest can be found on their website.

Other notable screenings and events include “E.T. Lands at the Sunset Drive-In” on Thursday where a 4k restoration of the original 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial will be screened at the Sunset Drive-In and “Surf Nite,” where an episode of HBO’s “100 Foot Wave” will be shown on the big screen at the Fremont Theater on Friday.

Individual tickets, ticket packages and “Festival Passes” are offered. Individual ticket prices start as low as $15; tickets for children under 12 are $10. Tickets can be purchased at their online box office or in person at the SLO Film Fest headquarters located at 849 Higuera St. The headquarters is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week on Film Fest.

SLO Film Fest will host an “Encore Week” April 30 through May 7, which will be hosted in Paso Robles and virtually for those who cannot, or choose not to, attend in person. Films during Encore Week will be screened at Park Cinemas. Tickets for Encore Week are available on the SLO Film Fest website.

The full SLO Film Fest program guide is available on their website.

