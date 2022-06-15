SLO man booked on gun-related felonies following apartment complex shooting

A 29-year-old resident of the Vintage at SLO Apartment Homes was arrested and booked on suspicion of two gun-related felonies at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday following reports of shots fired in the area, police said.

Captain Brian Amoroso of the San Luis Obispo Police Department said a handgun was seized during this investigation. The suspect, identified as Tyler Gilberg, was booked into the SLO County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

San Luis Obispo Police Department A gun was found during the investigation by SLO PD

The SLO Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 11 p.m. on Tuesday reporting that a shooting had occurred in the Vintage at SLO Apartment Homes complex located in the 3500 block of Ranch House Rd., according to Amoroso. The callers claimed the shooting was between a male suspect and an unknown victim in a dark-colored sedan.

The callers reported they heard the gunshots in the parking lot and that the car sped off but that the gunman was still on the scene.

SLOPD officers responded to the scene and say they located Gilberg near a common area adjacent to the parking lot where he reportedly complied with the orders of the officers and was arrested without incident.

Police say the investigation and witness statements revealed that Gilberg was involved in a confrontation with the victim in the car in the parking lot. Gilberg reportedly ran to his apartment, retrieved his handgun and shot at the victim who had exited his vehicle, according to police, who say the victim was not struck by the gunfire, but ran back to his vehicle and took off.

Officers located a bullet hole in the wall of the complex, but no one was injured, according to Amoroso.

The suspect's bail is set at a quarter of a million dollars.

