SLO man suspected of possessing child pornography after police receive cybertips

San Luis Obispo police have arrested a man on suspicion of possessing child pornography after receiving multiple cybertips.

Police explain that cybertips are generated by sites such as Facebook, Google, and Reddit when someone using their platform is found to be uploading child pornography.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, investigators received 15 separate cybertips and investigated more than 700 files of suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly connected to 30-year-old Gavin Joseph Spannbauer.

Spannbauer was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 16, and faces two felony counts. Police say detectives searched his home, business and vehicles and seized dozens of electronic devices.

Police say they do not believe there are local victims; however, their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with further information about this case to contact Detective Marques at (805) 594-8060.

