SLO Museum of Art to present art piece reflecting Filipino history

The City of San Luis Obispo and the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art will present a new, immersive public art piece by award-winning contemporary artist Camille Hoffman.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the installation on Saturday, June 11 at 10:45 a.m.

The ribbon cutting will take place at the SLO Museum of Art lawn.

This is the third project of San Luis Obispo's Public Art Program in partnership with the SLO Museum of Art.

Artist Camille Hoffman says the sculpture directly references the historic date of October 18, 1587, when the first Filipinos stepped foot on Chumash land and the present-day Continental United States at Morro Bay.

They arrived as crew members aboard a ship which was a part of the Manila galleon trade under Spanish rule.

Hoffman's family ancestry is rooted in the Philippines, and her practice throughout her career has involved a unraveling and re-threading of misplaced personal and collective narratives in the wake of colonialism.

San Luis Obispo's Public Art Program says it is designed to strengthen the city's commitment to sustaining a vibrant community.

Additionally, the program says artists develop their art by engaging with the public space, getting to know the community and learning about the history of San Luis Obispo.

The resulting artwork represents diversity of thought that can take a wide range of forms, sizes, and scales, and can range from temporary to permanent.