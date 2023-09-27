SLO offshore wind development public information session to be held in November

A public information session on offshore wind development along the San Luis Obispo coast will be held in November, according to local lawmakers.

The session will include industry experts along with local officials who will provide information on the development of offshore wind in the area as well as the impact it will have along the coast. The session will also include time for public comment.

The event will be held on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. in the San Luis Obispo County Government Center. Those who are unable to attend in-person can attend virtually. A link to the virtual session will be provided at a later date, officials said.

"Offshore wind is coming to the Central Coast, and this is a really big deal. It's a profound step towards a green energy future for the state and will serve as a model for the globe,” said State Senator John Laird. “Understandably, however, the residents of San Luis Obispo County have a lot of questions, including whether the turbines really will spin by 2030 and what kind of benefits -- and impacts -- this new technology may bring. The purpose of this information session is to begin to get those questions answered, and I encourage the community to join us on November 1st.”

Those in attendance will include Cal Poly, California Energy Commission, California Coastal Commission, SLO County Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Morro Bay Mayor Carla Wixom.