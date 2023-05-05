SLO Partners offering $500 in scholarships to women looking to learn manufacturing skills

This year SLO Partners is providing five women who are interested in a STEM career $500 to complete a manufacturing skills boot camp.

SLO Partners wants to help diversify the stem workforce by giving women the skills they need to compete.

The boot camp is for seven weeks and is a part-time and hands-on training course where instructors educate women on topics such as drone construction, 3D printing, and writing.

“By offering this boot camp, we want people to know what’s out there to have the skills to offer them the skills to get into the industry,” Paula Mathias Fryer, SLO Partners Senior Director.

There is a demand for skilled workers in the manufacturing industry and supporters say the boot camp is a way to grow and build new skills.

“There are a lot of really good manufacturing companies in our area in SLO County that have so many job possibilities and great career growth potential that a lot of people do not know about," Fryer said.

Rantec, a designer and manufacturing company in San Luis Obispo, has hired graduates from SLO Partners.

“We found that work with my SLO Partners folks has been coming in with a unique skill set through coursework they have completed. They have learned technical skills necessary to succeed and provide value in our environment,” Thane Atkinson, Rantec Power Systems Executive VP said.

In the last four years, the number of women who have participated in the boot camp has increased by about 30%.

If interested you can register here. You will pay a $99 registration fee to enroll in the June 2023 Modern Manufacturing Bootcamp.