SLO PD enforcing safety enhancement zone for Halloween holiday

A safety enhancement zone will be in effect during the Halloween holiday.

San Luis Obispo Police Department says that laws will be strictly enforced, and fines are double for violations like carrying open containers, minor in possession of alcohol, noise violations, and public urination.

The safety enhancement period will be from 12:00 a.m., October 31 to 7:00 a.m. November 1.

Police are also asking residents to avoid driving under the influence.

To report any disturbances, call the SLO PD non-emergency dispatch at (805) 781-7312.