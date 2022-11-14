Watch Now
SLO PD launches public safety tool for customer care

Posted at 12:40 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 15:41:35-05

The San Luis Obispo Police Department announced the launch of a public safety tool on Tuesday, November 15 for customer care.

The public safety tool is called "Specialized Police Intelligence and Data Resource." It will be used to connect with the public to keep callers apprised of the status of their complaints or report.

It will be used also to gather feedback on the service provided by the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

This new platform enables public safety agencies to automatically send one-to-one text messages, emails, and mobile-friendly surveys to crime victims, reporting parties and other members of the community.

Several modules of the platform will be used: one for informing a caller of when an officer will arrive at their location and one for gathering feedback via a survey after a police report has been completed.

