SLO Pickle Festival benefiting local non-profit coming to Laguna Lake Park

If you love pickles and supporting a local cause, an event coming to San Luis Obispo may be just for you.

The SLO Pickle Festival— organized by local non-profit Meals that Connect— will be held at Laguna Lake Park on Oct. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event serves as a benefit for Meals That Connect, which is "dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of seniors in San Luis Obispo County by providing nutritious meals and reducing social isolation," according to a press release.

At the festival, pickle enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a wide variety of pickle vendors, pickle-inspired bites, beer, wine, and live music by the Vintage Renegades.

The festival will also host a food-making contest for local chefs, a pickle-eating competition, and a pickling demonstration.

“I am dill-lighted to be a part of this year's pickle fest! Pun intended. It’s my favorite garnish and I can't wait to see an event dedicated to them, while bringing the community together and also benefiting a great organization like Meals that Connect,” Mandy Bobb, KJUG Radio Host and SLO Pickle Festival Celebrity Judge, said in a press release.

More information about the festival can be found on the SLO Pickle Festival website.