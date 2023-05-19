SLO police ask for help identifying man suspected of using stolen credit card

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who is suspected of using a stolen credit card, police said.
The man is suspected of using the stolen credit card on May 17 at the Target location on Los Osos Valley Road.
He was allegedly driving a gold Chevy Tahoe.
If you can provide information, SLOPD asks to contact officer Parsons at (805) 594-8072.
