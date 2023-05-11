SLO Police Department asks for assistance identifying suspected thieves

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two individuals who reportedly stole over $1,400 worth of fishing supplies from Dick's Sporting Goods.

Can you help ID these people suspected in the theft of over $1400 in fishing reels from Dick's Sporting Goods on April 25th? Call Ofc. Bravo at 805-594-8081. pic.twitter.com/8VnBIOI9JB — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) May 11, 2023

The theft occurred on Tuesday, April 25 at Dick's Sporting Goods on Los Osos Valley Road, next to Target. It is not clear at what time the theft happened.

San Luis Obispo Police Department asks those with information to contact SLOPD officer Bravo at (805) 594-8081.