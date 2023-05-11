Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLO Police Department asks for assistance identifying suspected thieves

Dick's Theft, April 2023
San Luis Obispo Police Department
Screenshot of surveillance footage showing the two suspects. The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance.
Dick's Theft, April 2023
Posted at 12:08 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 15:08:42-04

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two individuals who reportedly stole over $1,400 worth of fishing supplies from Dick's Sporting Goods.

The theft occurred on Tuesday, April 25 at Dick's Sporting Goods on Los Osos Valley Road, next to Target. It is not clear at what time the theft happened.

San Luis Obispo Police Department asks those with information to contact SLOPD officer Bravo at (805) 594-8081.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg