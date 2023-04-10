SLO police make arrest after ghost gun discovery during traffic stop

San Luis Obispo police arrested a man on suspicion of weapons charges after a traffic stop early Sunday.

Police say at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers stopped a car for driving without headlights.

During the stop, they say officers spotted a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine on the floor of the car and initiated a search of the vehicle.

Police say a loaded 9mm handgun was found on the floor of the backseat where Alexander Yciano, 25, of Paso Robles had been sitting.

Yciano was reportedly out on bail for a felony burglary charge. He was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of committing a felony while out on bail, carrying a loaded firearm, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possessing a firearm within 10 years of a battery conviction, and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Police say the gun that was found was a ghost gun and did not have a serial number.