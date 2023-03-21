SLO police: Roughly 4000 people gathered for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

An estimated crowd of 4000 people gathered at one intersection in San Luis Obispo for St. Patrick's Day celebrations Saturday, police said.

San Luis Obispo police said they received loud party calls beginning at 4 a.m. from early celebrations in the neighborhoods next to the Cal Poly campus.

Enforcements of unruly gatherings and noise violations ended several large parties, according to the press release.

Partygoers then moved their party from private residences to the street, at the intersection of Hathway and Bond.

Police said the crowd grew to an estimated 4,000 people, forcing the intersection to close to vehicle traffic at 7 a.m. for safety.

By 10:30 a.m., the crowd had dispersed and the roads were reopened.

St. Patrick's Day began on Friday morning with bars in downtown San Luis Obispo opening as early as 6 a.m., according to officials.

Crowds were steady all day with no major incidents, police said.

The number of administrative citations issued (non-criminal) and the number of arrests made over the weekend are as follows: