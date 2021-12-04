UPDATE: Missing woman located

UPDATE (4:11 p.m.): Police say Carole Chapman has been located and is unharmed.

—-

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public's help in a missing person investigation.

Around 2:56 p.m. on Saturday, the department tweeted that 72-year-old Carole Elizabeth Chapman has been missing for several hours.

Officials say she suffers from memory loss and was last seen walking on Caudill St.

She is described as last seen wearing a tan San Francisco Giants shirt/jersey with gray sleeves. The shirt has a number "28" and "POSEY" on the back.

Anyone who has seen Chapman is asked to please call SLOPD at 805-781-7312.