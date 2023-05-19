SLO police searching for suspected prowler

San Luis Obispo Police Department detectives are searching for a suspected prowler who is thought to be linked to several recent reports of prowling in the Cal Poly area, police said.

The suspected prowler is believed to frequent the Front Porch coffee shop adjacent to Cal Poly on East Foothill Blvd, next to the Newman Catholic Center.

Detectives would like to interview him, police said. If you can provide his location, police ask you to contact them at (805) 781-7312.

1/2 SLOPD Detectives are investigating several recent prowling reports in the neighborhoods near Cal Poly. The suspected prowler, depicted in these photos, is believed to frequent the Front Porch coffee shop adjacent to Cal Poly on East Foothill. pic.twitter.com/nb8pI6EMts — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) May 19, 2023

Police say that to protect yourself and your property, please keep doors and windows locked and close blinds and curtains at night.

If you suspect someone is prowling on your property, call 911, police say.