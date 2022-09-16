SLO Police will be on the lookout for traffic violations over the weekend

San Luis Obispo Police will be enforcing traffic violations during a safety operation planned Friday and Sunday.

Officers will be on the lookout for drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians, ignoring stop signs and signals and breaking other traffic rules.

The enforcement aims to improve road safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The enforcement will happen on Sept. 16 and 18 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.