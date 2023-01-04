SLO post office packed ahead of heavy forecasted rain

While the roads may be less busy than usual, the United States Postal Service off Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo was packed earlier Wednesday morning.

People rushed to drop off their mail today ahead of the heavy rain in the forecast. Each person KSBY spoke to gave their own reasons. Some said they were worried about letters being ruined by the rain and others just didn't want to be out and about in the wet weather.

“Well, I don’t want the ink to run on the mail that I’m sending out, and I received some mail the other day that got wet, and it was crinkly like a crepe," Jean Webb, a San Luis Obispo resident told KSBY. "So, I figured I would avoid both if I got here before the rain.”

"I come here every Wednesday and every Saturday to pick up my mail, you know I have a mailbox here, so I just thought I’d beat the weather hopefully,” Mike Larkin, a San San Luis Obispo resident told KSBY.

Though the weather isn't favorable the United States Postal Service remains open.