SLO Pride Fest comes to an end after weekend-long event

The three-day SLO Pride Fest wrapped up on Sunday May 22, 2022 at Laguna Lake Park.

On Friday night, there was an all ages Drag show. Saturday and Sunday featured a live music line up.

The festival had activities for young and old with a family game zone and selfie stations.

People who showed up stressed the importance of having an accepting environment for the LGBT community, given that San Luis Obispo is a smaller town with less gathering points than a larger city.

“I think particularly in a small town, in a relatively rural area, it's really awesome to be able to have a place to go where it feels like more than a safe space, more than just a coffee shop,” said Beca Munoz, a Cuesta College student. “It's this whole event where you know you can just walk in and be comfortable around everybody.”

In attendance were local food trucks, vendors, and community resource booths.