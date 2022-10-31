SLO Provisions presents a Thanksgiving to-go menu

SLO Provisions in San Luis Obispo is ready to help make Thanksgiving easier for Central Coast residents with a to-go menu.

A wide variety of items will be available for pick-up on Wednesday, November 23.

Whether you need just one side dish or an entire meal, SLO Provisions has everything from starters to desserts. Choices include either a half or whole free-range turkey prepped and ready to roast with complete written instructions. Side dish offerings are favorites such as mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and two options for stuffing.

There are three holiday favorite pies on the menu: pumpkin, apple and pecan. Most items are available in both larger and smaller portions to accommodate gatherings of various sizes.

The last day to order is Thursday, November 17. However, it is best to get your orders in early because quantities are limited on some items.

Online ordering is available here or you can order by phone at (805) 439-4298.

SLO Provisions is located at 1255 Monterey Street at the corner of Monterey and Johnson.