SLO Public Health Department releases back-to-school COVID-19 safety tips

With students, teachers and staff returning to school, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is offering back-to-school tips on how to stay safe from COVID-19 during the school year.

“The most important thing every student and teacher can do to keep our school environments healthy is to stay home if you are sick,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer in a press release.

Back-to-school COVID-19 safety tips include:

1. Stay home if sick. If your student is sick, even with mild symptoms, keep them at home to recover and test them for COVID-19 before they return to school.

2. Test after breaks or travel. Test your child for COVID-19 after major school closures, like summer break, before they go back to school.

3. Consider the best fit. Masking (ideally with an N95 or KN95) provides good protection against infection and is currently recommended in indoor settings, based on San Luis Obispo County’s current high level of COVID-19 transmission.

4. Get vaccine protection. Prime your student’s immune system with the COVID-19 vaccine and booster. The vaccines continue to provide strong protection, especially against severe illness and everyone over the age of six months is currently eligible.

5. Stay informed. Be prepared to adjust as the COVID-19 situation evolves throughout the school year. Follow local COVID-19 data.

Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.