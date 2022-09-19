SLO Public Health Department to host free car seat check-up event

The San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is hosting a free car seat check-up event Tuesday morning during Child Passenger Safety Week, public health officials announced.

The event will take place at the Walmart parking lot at 1168 W Branch Street in Arroyo Grande from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will check car seats for proper installation. They will also teach parents and caregivers how to install their car seats correctly and provide education about the appropriate seat based on the child's age and size.

“We are here to offer the community guidance and information to ensure that children are riding in car seats safely and to help everyone avoid common installation mistakes,” said Magi Mejorado, Public Health Department Child Passenger Safety Technician.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of car seats are misused.

The free event is presented in partnership with Pregnancy and Parenting Support of San Luis Obispo County and the California Highway Patrol.

The Public Health Department offers inspections in-person or virtually by appointment throughout the year.

For more information or to schedule an inspection, contact Magi Mejorado at mmejorado@co.slo.ca.us.