SLO Public Market announces new tenant

San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch remains under construction as of May 2021.
Posted at 2:42 PM, May 05, 2021
Thai restaurant Baht is the latest tenant announced for the San Luis Obispo Public Market shopping center.

Baht will be located in the Market Hall building and will feature customizable street-style Thai food inspired by the market of the Bangkok district.

San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch is under construction at the corner of S. Higuera St. and Tank Farm Rd.

Previously announced tenants include Bottlecraft, Negranti Creamery, Kraken Coffee Company, and SLO General Store among several others. Tractor Supply Co. has already opened.

