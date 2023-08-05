SLO Public Market hosts Family Fun Day

The SLO Public Market is hosting Family Fun Day on Saturday from 12-5pm.

The event is free and features kid and family friendly activities such as face painting, henna tattoos, crafts, a game area and a bounce house.

Local bands are providing live music at the event as well. Silk Ocean will perform in the courtyard from 12pm-3pm followed by Speaking of Roses from 3:30pm-5pm.

Woods Humane society set up a booth for making dog toys for your pet.

Food and drinks will be provided by permanent local vendors.