Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLO Public Market hosts Family Fun Day

Screen Shot 2023-08-05 at 3.38.12 PM.png
KSBY
Screen Shot 2023-08-05 at 3.38.12 PM.png
Posted at 3:39 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 18:39:56-04

The SLO Public Market is hosting Family Fun Day on Saturday from 12-5pm.

The event is free and features kid and family friendly activities such as face painting, henna tattoos, crafts, a game area and a bounce house.

Local bands are providing live music at the event as well. Silk Ocean will perform in the courtyard from 12pm-3pm followed by Speaking of Roses from 3:30pm-5pm.

Woods Humane society set up a booth for making dog toys for your pet.

Food and drinks will be provided by permanent local vendors.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg