SLO Public Market hosts first event for locals, just in time for the holidays

This weekend, the SLO Public Market is collaborating with Makeshift Muse to bring the community a Holiday Makers Market for the first year ever.

The event features more than 50 local vendors, live music, speakers, and workshops as a way for people to get their holiday shopping done while also supporting local businesses.

The two-day event takes place both Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers say the makers will be out in the courtyard both days.

"It is so great to be able to engage our outdoor space while we're still kind of in the midst of COVID, but still having all these businesses being able to open and really engage the community on this side of town," said Taylor Judkins, manager and co-owner of SLO Public Market.

A Speaker Series took place in the upstairs Event Center on Saturday, featuring Hamish & Jill Marshall, the entrepreneurs behind SLO Brew Rock and The Carrisa.

On Sunday, the Event Center will host a candle-making workshop with Mallory Wreden, founder of Girl Who Loves Vintage. Tickets to the workshop can be found here.

Judkins says the SLO Public Market plans on putting on one to two similar events a month moving forward. New restaurants such as Jay Bird's Nashville Hot Chicken will also be opening next month.

More information on the SLO Public Market can be found here.