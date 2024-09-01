SLO Ranch Farms hosted a Labor Day Weekend event to help promote other businesses

Here on the Central Coast, Labor Day Weekend celebrations are continuing.

SLO Ranch Farms is honoring the holiday by hosting its "Labor Day Weekend at SLO Ranch Farms" event.

Community members could enjoy food trucks, live music, livestock, and vendor pop-ups.

SLO Ranch Farms operations manager, Jacob Grossman, told KSBY News that he hopes the event promotes other businesses in San Luis Obispo County.

"Always for us, from the beginning was to showcase local small businesses,” said Jacob Grossman, Operations Manager, SLO Ranch Farms. “We're very proud that every one of our vendors and merchants is a local business, so supporting small businesses, is not just important for us but important to the community as well.”

If you missed the event on Saturday, you can still visit Slo Ranch Farms from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 1st, to celebrate.