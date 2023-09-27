SLO ranked among top 15 'off-the-beaten path' vacation destinations in the U.S.

San Luis Obispo was recently ranked as one of two California destinations for people to visit that are “off-the-beaten path” in the United States.

Trips to Discover, a travel planning website, noted SLO as having a world-class wine country in the Santa Ynez Valley along with a charming downtown area. The travel website credits the various craft breweries, restaurants with outdoor tables and unique boutiques that have made the city an emerging tourist destination.

Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa and the SLO Museum of Art were recommended by the travel website to visitors who are looking to explore the area.

The year-round sunshine coupled with the ocean just minutes away makes SLO a relaxing getaway from the busier cities and tourist areas in California, the website said.

Trips to Discover named the following 15 places as the top vacation destination in the U.S.:

