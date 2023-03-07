SLO residents asked to take economy vision survey

San Luis Obispo residents and businesses can help shape SLO’s economy to better support current and future generations by partaking in a survey.

Residents are encouraged to take the Economic Vision Survey online to help SLO city officials understand residents' visions for the local economy.

Survey results are anonymous and will inform how the city will update its Economic Development Strategic Plan, which will guide the city’s economic development activities over the next five years.

The survey will close on Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m.