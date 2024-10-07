SLO Rideshare announces fare-free public transit across the county this week

SLO Rideshare and county public transit operators are inviting all county residents to ride the bus fare-free, starting today through Oct. 11.

The county is kicking off with "No Fare, Anywhere", allowing county residents and visitors to try public transit.

Rideshare Week highlights alternative transportation modes, encouraging commuters to carpool, vanpool, take transit, bike or even walk.

"I am excited to welcome people who have not tried riding the bus before. And if you’re new to transit, the RTA offers personalized trip planning, we’re happy to help you find the route you need.“ Geoff Straw, Executive Director of the Regional Transit Authority (RTA)

SLO Transit hopes the benefits will continue even after the week is over, and reduce congestion and traffic, as well as air pollution.

Commuters can track and log their Rideshare Week for a chance to win prizes, including a daily prize drawing for $200. For more information, please visit rideshare.org.